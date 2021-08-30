It’s been a while since we saw on screen and it seems the wait will soon be over for fans. The actor is working on two different films – Pathan and Atlee. He had been working on Pathan over the past few months, and now, his focus is going to be on Atlee soon, as per a Mid-Day report. A source told the publication that he has finished shooting for Pathan in India and the team is now working on finalising the locations for its international schedule. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Prabhas-Deepika Padukone – upcoming casting coups that we can’t wait to see sizzle on screen

In the meanwhile, SRK has decided to work on Atlee, added the source. The source also said that it will be a 10-day shoot and will be shot in Pune. "While the film has been in the news since 2020, it will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors. The subsequent schedules will be conducted in Mumbai, Dubai and a few other locations," said the source.

The film is Atlee's first Bollywood film. The filmmaker has delivered hit films such as Bigil, Theri and Mersal with Thalapathy Vijay. Apart from SRK, the film apparently also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and in key roles.

Reportedly, SRK will play a double role in the film. The actor will be playing the role of an investigation officer with a top Indian agency. He will also be playing the role of the criminal in the film. The film can prove to be a game-changer for the actor who has not given a hit film since quite a few years now.

In a past interaction, Atlee had desired to work with SRK. "I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it," the filmmaker had said. It seems that his wish is finally coming true.