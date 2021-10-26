had gone to meet his son in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on October 21. When he went to the jail to meet him he had asked the jail officials present inside if they could get homecooked food for Aryan. He was told by officials that he needs to get permission from the court for the homemade food. Now, according to reports, the actor will be seeking permission from court for homecooked food.

Aryan Khan’s bail hearing began in Bombay High Court today. He will have to stay in jail as the hearing has been adjourned for tomorrow.

Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid was conducted on a cruise ship. He was then arrested on October 3 and on October 7, he was sent into judicial custody. Since October 8, he has been spending days in Arthur Road jail.

There were recent revelations pointing towards the entire case being a foul play. Voicing his opinion on the same, wrote on Twitter, “Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?”

Independent ‘witness’ Prabhakar Sail revealed that the NCB allegedly got him sign blank documents. However, Sameer has denied it all in a statement by NCB that read, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions.”

Well, it seems there will be new updates in this case till the time Aryan is in jail.