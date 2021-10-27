is among the biggest stars of Bollywood. The actor enjoys a great amount of fandom, be it in India or abroad. Well, it is not for no reason that he is called King Khan. With so much of fame, there of course, is a need for high security. Almost every celebrity today has a bodyguard around, shielding them with every trouble coming their way. The best example is Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh. He is always around Shah Rukh Khan, no matter what the time. Currently, Ravi Singh is spotted paying visits to court and more, as Shah Rukh Khan's son seeks bail in drugs case. He was also spotted accompanying Shah Rukh Khan as he visited Aryan in Arthur Road jail. So here is all you need to know about Ravi Singh. Also Read - #Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan said he was afraid his name could spoil his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam's lives – watch video

As per the reports, Ravi Singh has been with Shah Rukh Khan for almost 10 years. He is said to be the head of security for SRK. He has been often papped with Shah Rukh Khan and not just him, even around his kids - Aryan Khan, and Abram Khan. That's not all. Ravi Singh's annual salary is something that will leave you shocked. As per several reports, Ravi Singh's annual salary is around Rs 2. 7 crore. That is much higher than one can ever imagine. But hey, his job is to protect Shah Rukh Khan and family.

It was in 2014 that Ravi Singh had hit headlines after an actress had filed a complaint against him for allegedly pushing her at an event whilst controlling the crowd.

Talking about Aryan Khan's case, the Bombay High Court is going to hear his bail plea today.