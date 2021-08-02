Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan from Chak De India trends as India’s women’s hockey team reach the semis at Tokyo Olympics – see Twitter reactions

Indian fans have a huge reason to rejoice as the Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday as they defeated Australia 1-0 to enter the semis at Olympics. Gurjit Kaur’s goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter was the game changer. While the Australians tried their best to score an equaliser, it was not enough as the Indian defense was impeccable. Also Read - Rare Box Office TRIVIA: The only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver 4 Bollywood BLOCKBUSTERS in 1 year

Soon after the win, 's character Kabir Khan from started trending as fans started comparing India's real coach Sjoerd Marijne with Kabir. Have a look at the reactions:

Power of @iamsrk's movie is, they are IMMORTAL !!

Be it Swades, Chak De India or DDLJ, the recognition they bring to India and Indian Cinema is unmatchable.

Kabir Khan, the name will be associate with every victory of India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Hockey #ChakDeIndia #SjoerdMarijne pic.twitter.com/0FmbexMNeD — Tushar Sharma (@TuShahRukh) August 2, 2021

Taking a team which didn't win a single game in Rio 2016 to beating Australia to reach Semis in Tokyo 2020, take a bow Sjoerd Marijne. Applaud this man, award this man. The Real life Kabir Khan. #Hockey Flag of India pic.twitter.com/PEPYpTEnnY — mayank gandhi (@mayankg22207721) August 2, 2021

Both men's and women's team are in semi finals of hockey, Kabir Khan must be so happy today. pic.twitter.com/kUWe5ohK9R — ???? ?Ⓗ?Ď????(محمد شاد) (@Mr_shaD0) August 2, 2021

In the film, Kabir guided the Indian team to win the world title. While the film was set to be inspired by the story of former India hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi, the former goalkeeper, the makers of the film had clarified that it wasn't his story.