Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan from Chak De India trends as India’s women’s hockey team reach the semis at Tokyo Olympics – see Twitter reactions

Indian fans have a huge reason to rejoice as the Indian women's hockey team made history on Monday as they defeated Australia 1-0 to enter the semis at Tokyo Olympics. Gurjit Kaur's goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter was the game changer. While the Australians tried their best to score an equaliser, it was not enough as the Indian defense was impeccable.
Soon after the win, Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan from Chak De India started trending as fans started comparing India's real coach Sjoerd Marijne with Kabir. Have a look at the reactions:
In the film, Kabir guided the Indian team to win the world title. While the film was set to be inspired by the story of former India hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi, the former goalkeeper, the makers of the film had clarified that it wasn't his story.
