and 's daughter is grabbing headlines. It's because she was snapped outside filmmaker 's office. Fans are speculating that she might be starring in Zoya's next film. Suhana was seen in a tank top and cargo pants. Many fans are eagerly waiting for her film debut. According to reports, Zoya's next is will be an adaptation of Archie comics. and 's younger daughter and 's grandson Agastya Nanda are also being considered for the film. So it might be a launchpad for these star kids.

Coming back to Suhana, she has been in New York for her studies. She has been sharing pictures from her life in New York. For the unversed, she has already made her acting debut with a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

In the past, Suhana had shared a tweet of a user on her social media handle which read, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behavior towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."

She had also written a note on how she was told that she was ugly because of her skin tone. Her note read, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that hese are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."