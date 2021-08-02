Shah Rukh Khan’s message to India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne is winning the internet – see post

Indian fans are overjoyed and they have every reason to be so. The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday as they defeated Australia 1-0 to enter the semis at Tokyo Olympics. Gurjit Kaur’s goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter was the game-changer. While the Australians tried their best to score an equaliser, it was not enough as the Indian defense was impeccable. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 8 Hits, 1 Superhit – How Shah Rukh Khan continued as the undisputed KING of the box office in the 2000s; leaving Salman, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay miles behind
Shah Rukh Khan, who played coach Kabir Khan in Chak De India, has posted a message on Twitter for the real coach Sjoerd Marijne. "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," wrote the actor.
Replying to SRK, Marijne tweeted, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.” Also Read - Rare Box Office TRIVIA: The only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver 4 Bollywood BLOCKBUSTERS in 1 year
Earlier today, fans were comparing SRK with Marijne. Have a look at some of the tweets:
In the film, Kabir guided the Indian team to win the world title.
