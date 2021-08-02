Shah Rukh Khan’s message to India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne is winning the internet – see post

Indian fans are overjoyed and they have every reason to be so. The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday as they defeated Australia 1-0 to enter the semis at Tokyo Olympics. Gurjit Kaur’s goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter was the game-changer. While the Australians tried their best to score an equaliser, it was not enough as the Indian defense was impeccable. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 8 Hits, 1 Superhit – How Shah Rukh Khan continued as the undisputed KING of the box office in the 2000s; leaving Salman, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay miles behind

, who played coach Kabir Khan in , has posted a message on Twitter for the real coach Sjoerd Marijne. "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," wrote the actor. Have a look at his post below:

Replying to SRK, Marijne tweeted, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach."

Earlier today, fans were comparing SRK with Marijne. Have a look at some of the tweets:

Power of @iamsrk's movie is, they are IMMORTAL !!

Be it Swades, Chak De India or DDLJ, the recognition they bring to India and Indian Cinema is unmatchable.

Kabir Khan, the name will be associate with every victory of India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Hockey #ChakDeIndia #SjoerdMarijne pic.twitter.com/0FmbexMNeD — Tushar Sharma (@TuShahRukh) August 2, 2021

Taking a team which didn't win a single game in Rio 2016 to beating Australia to reach Semis in Tokyo 2020, take a bow Sjoerd Marijne. Applaud this man, award this man. The Real life Kabir Khan. #Hockey Flag of India pic.twitter.com/PEPYpTEnnY — mayank gandhi (@mayankg22207721) August 2, 2021

Both men's and women's team are in semi finals of hockey, Kabir Khan must be so happy today. pic.twitter.com/kUWe5ohK9R — ???? ?Ⓗ?Ď????(محمد شاد) (@Mr_shaD0) August 2, 2021

In the film, Kabir guided the Indian team to win the world title.