’s bail plea was rejected today by a special Mumbai court today. NDPS Judge V V Patil wrote in his order, ''Material on record shows “prima facie involvement of accused nos 1 to 3 (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha) in a grave and serious offences”...“this is not a fit case for granting bail''. It means he will have to be in jail for now. Also Read - Aryan Khan was planning a US road trip with his friends in November? This is how his overseas friends are rallying along with the family

Shortly after his plea was rejected, his lawyers senior advocate Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde rushed to the Bombay High Court to mention the matter before Justice N.W. Sambre. However, the court hours had ended, and the matter will most likely come up tomorrow (Thursday). It won’t be easy for him to get bail from the Bombay High Court as there are only 7 working days before the court goes on Diwali holiday from November 1and will reopen only on November 14. Have a look at the court’s calendar below: Also Read - Aryan Khan 'taken aback' as his bail gets rejected; 'illicit drug activities', WhatsApp chats and more that went against the star kid

Noted lawyer Majeed Memon says, “As a necessary fallout of rejection order, the accused has to move High court where again Diwali Holidays are nearing. It may be borne in mind that in matters of urgent nature, restoration of personal liberty being one such urgent matter, vacations don't come in way. On merits of the case HC is expected to hear and decide the bail petition, if moved promptly."

It seems his lawyers would do all that they can to get him bail before November 1.

As you might be aware, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha along with five others were detained on October 2, and placed under arrest on October 3 after the NCB raided the luxury ship preparing to sail on a Mumbai-Goa cruise.