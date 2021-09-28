With the Maharashtra government announcing the reopening of theratres, many filmmakers are announcing release dates and releasing other promotional things of upcoming films. Today, on ’s 39th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film released a teaser for his look in the film. We can see him looking intense in long hair. Directed by , the film also stars and and has been directed by Karan Malhotra. Have a look as his look below: Also Read - Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Bunty Aur Babli 2 – YRF announces the release dates of four of its upcoming biggies

Talking about the film, Ranbir had told PTI earlier, "Shamshera is not a story of a 'daaku,' but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then."

The film was announced in 2018 and was scheduled to release in 2020. It was delayed due to the pandemic. Amazon Prime has bagged the post-theatrical rights of the film. The film's actress Vaani Kapoor had spoken about how disheartening it is to have films meant for theatres to release on OTT. She had said, "Yes, while some films are moving to OTT and it's totally a producer's call in this unprecedented situation, there are films that have been designed for a larger-than-life cinematic experience. And it's unfair and disheartening for these movies to succumb to the pressure of the present situation."

