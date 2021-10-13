After Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon are teaming up yet again. This time, it is for a film named Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. Kartik shared the announcement poster of the film a while ago. Have a look: Also Read - Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reunite for Shehzada; the film to release on THIS date
Soon after the announcement was made, fans started trending Kartik Aryan. “Kartik Aaryan is looking very awesome in this movie. I'm very excited to watch his movie once again,” wrote a user. Another one wrote, “Kartik Aaryan wow this is the best year for me again new announcement can't for this movie.” Appreciating his chose of films, a fan wrote, “Kartik man he chooses wisely in script select and now shehzada too it's going to fully packed and we will love this film.” Also Read - SAY WHAT! The amount of weight Kartik Aaryan gained for Freddy will leave you STUNNED
Here’s a look at a few tweets: Also Read - Prabhas’ 25th film will be announced tomorrow but is there a ‘plot’ twist?
Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.
