and got married recently on February 19. A few days after their wedding, Shibani had changed her Instagram bio and had added ‘Mrs Akhtar’. Now, she has removed Mrs Akhtar from her bio. Her bio reads, ‘Producer,Presenter, Actress, Singer’. She does have Farhan's surname behind her name though and it reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Have a look at her profile below:

There were recent speculations about Shibani being preggers, but she denied them. Meanwhile, after marrying Shibani, Farhan took to post some wedding pictures and thanked everyone for being the part of their celebration, His post read, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol meet at Mehboob Studios; fans say, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion’

On the other hand, Shibani had written in another post, “The most magical day of my life! Thank you for everything always @payalsinghal you made it what it was! love you My DREAM wedding dress by @jade_bymk designed by @shaleenanathani X @monicashah1207 ( love you guys this dress is everything!!!!!)"

Bollywoodlife had told you first about the couple getting married. They dated for almost four years before deciding to tie the knot. Recently, Farhan's close friend and producer had hosted a grand party for the newlyweds which saw the presence of many celebs like . and Malaika Arora.