Shilpa Shetty FINALLY speaks up on Raj Kundra porn films controversy; says, 'the past few days have been challenging, full of rumours, accusations, trolling'

It was on July 19 that 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra got arrested in an alleged pornography-related case. He reportedly got accused of producing and distributing adult content. Shilpa Shetty has also been reportedly interrogated in this case. However, in the media, she has observed staunch silence. Now, through Instagram, the actress has released her first statement and requested all to respect her family's privacy.

Her statement stated that she is a law-abiding citizen and requested all to let the law take its course. She also mentioned that she does not deserve a media trial. Her statement read, " Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The actress reportedly filed a defamation case against a few media personnel and portals alleging 'false reporting'.