'Shilpa Shetty loved my photographs and videos,' Sherlyn Chopra reveals how Raj Kundra persuaded her to do semi-n*de shoots

There seems to be no relief of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, in a reported pornography-case. The businessman was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing adult content on various platform. Reportedly, Sherlyn Chopra was interrogated by the police for almost 8-hours in this case. In an latest interview after interrogation, she shared details and claimed that she was misguided and persuaded by Raj Kundra in doing semi-n*de shoots. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Mumbai Police questions Sherlyn Chopra on her relation with Raj Kundra; she drags Rakhi Sawant's name in her statement

To India Today Television, Sherlyn Chopra stated that Raj Kundra took Shilpa Shetty's name to get her to do shoots. She was quoted saying, "Raj Kundra was my mentor. He had misguided me, saying whatever I was shooting was for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is casual, everyone does it and so should I." She also said that initially she thought that working with someone like Raj would bring a change in her career. She said, "First time I met Raj Kundra, I thought working with him would bring a positive change in my career. I had the belief that working with him was a big break for me in my career but I never in my life had thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do such illegal acts.” Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for 8 hours; says, 'Cops want to bust this racket; I want justice for all the victims'

Sherlyn Chopra also mentioned that initially, she started shooting for glamorous videos for Raj Kundra's company that later turned into bold and semi-n*de shoots. She mentioned that she got motivated as she was told that Shilpa Shetty liked her videos. "After every video I was told that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photographs. Hearing this I used to get motivated to do more such videos and shoots,” she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty to enter the show with special powers? The makers planning a character like Ameesha Patel's Malkin from Bigg Boss 13