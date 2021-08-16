It was on July 19 that businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra got arrested in an alleged pornography-related case. He was accused of producing and distributing adult content on various platforms. While he is still reportedly trying to receive bail in the case and remains to be in the jail, Shilpa Shetty has broken her social media silence by taking part in COVID-19 fundraiser. During her segment, she spoke about how should one deal with negative thoughts. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Moosee Jattana stoops low, drags in Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra while making fun of Shamita Shetty; fans tag her 'badtameez', 'shameless' - read tweets

Shilpa Shetty in her segment promoted the importance of Pranayam. She said, "Mushkil waqt mein negative thoughts ka aana swabhavik hai. Lekin uspe control ke liye prana par ayam hona bohot zaroori hai. That is why positive rehne ke liye apni breathing ko sahi karne ke liye, aaj ke time mein pranayam pehle se bhi zyada zaroori ho gaya hai (It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times. But to control that, one must gain control of their breathing. Which is why, to stay positive, 'pranayama' has become all the more important in present time)." This is for the first time that Shilpa has made a public appearance even though virtual post the arrest of her husband. She promoted healthy living and shared about the importance of yoga in life.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had shared her statement in Raj Kundra's case on social media. She had asked everyone to respect her and her family's privacy and not indulge in trolling over false stories. A part of her statement read, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times."