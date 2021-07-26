Shilpa Shetty under radar: After rigorous interrogation, Crime Branch to get cloning of actress' phone; probe her and Raj Kundra's joint bank accounts

Raj Kundra was arrested last Monday in a pornography-related case. He was sent into judicial custody till July 27. As the investigation is on, reports of actress and his wife being probed in this case also made it to the headlines. Reportedly, she recorded her statement. As reported by Times Now Digital, Shilpa Shetty denied any connection in Hotshots App and also defended her husband by stating that erotica is not porn. Now, latest reports suggest that her phone will be investigated. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Police investigating Kundra's links to other alleged porn apps besides Hotshots – deets inside

According to a IndiaTv report, Shilpa Shetty may be called for another interrogation and if needed, her phone will be cloned to investigate further. This is to know if any evidences were destroyed or not post Raj Kundra's arrest. Reportedly, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's Juhu was also raided by the Crime Branch. Details of the raid have not been revealed as yet. A few reports suggest that a secret safe was found by the Crime Branch and 48 TB worth of images and videos, most of which is adult content. It is also reported that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's joint bank accounts are also under the scanner and may be probed by the Crime Branch.

As per the reports, Raj Kundra has been booked under Juhu 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has maintained a staunch silence on this case. She, however, posted a quote on social media that read, ""I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and I will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need to distract me from living my life today."