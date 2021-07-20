Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's old tweets on 'Porn vs Prostitution' resurface on the web post his arrest

It was yesterday that 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in pornography-related case. As per the reports, he is said to be named as the 'key-conspirator' in the case which was actually registered in February 2021 by the Crime Branch. Post his arrest, social media has gone abuzz with some slamming the businessman and the actress, while some are making memes. Amidst this, his old tweets talking about porn and prostitution have gone viral. Also Read - After his arrest, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's video from The Kapil Sharma Show about his income is going VIRAL and how

In March 2012, Raj Kundra had made a tweet that read, "Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??” Another tweet on similar lines that he made in May 2012 read, "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!" Take a look. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for 'making' porn content; Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar react to Farhan Akhtar’s amazing transformation

Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly producing pornographic films

Apart from the tweets, an old video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra laughing hard as asked about how he earns money from has also gone viral on social media.

Raj Kundra's arrest was confirmed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale. In a statement, he said, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this," as reported by Etimes. Reportedly, it has also been mentioned that the police has enough evidence against him in this case. The case is said to have been filed under different IPC sections of cheating, indulging in the obscene act in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act.