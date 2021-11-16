As per the latest reports, late actor 's family has been hit with another tragedy. Reportedly, five members of his extended family died in a gruesome road accident. The members were said to be traveling from Patna on Tuesday when their car collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. Five members and the driver are said to have died on the spot while some have been taken to the hospital. Also Read - Drugs, sex, scandals: 10 biggest controversies in the history of Bollywood that exposed the ugly side of showbiz

As per the reports, injured members Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities, while the other two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh, are under treatment at Lakhisarai district hospital. The members had reportedly traveled to Patna to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh who is Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, as reported by Hindustan Times. Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar commented on the incident and said, "It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna." Confirming the deaths, he said, "Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. A CBI enquiry took place in the case. came under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau during the investigation of this case and was sent to jail. She is now out on bail. Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left everyone in shock.