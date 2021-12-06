and are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding festivities like mehendi, sangeet and more are going to begin from tomorrow. The couple left for their wedding venue today. Katrina looked gorgeous in a yellow sharara suit while Vicky was all dapper in formals. But here comes a shocking news. As per the latest development, a complaint has been filed against the couple in Rajasthan. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Night view of Six Senses Fort Barwara lit up in twinkling lights for VicKat shaadi is beauty personified [VIEW PICS]

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan which falls in Sawai Madhopur district. It is also known as Chauth Ka Barwara. The location is famous for Chauth Mata Mandir and as per the news, the way to mandir has been blocked because of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Thus, a complaint has been filed against them. The complainant has demanded that the way to mandir should be kept open for the devotees.

#SawaiMadhopur: चौथ माता मंदिर को जाने वाले रास्ते को बंद करने को लेकर शिकायत अभिनेत्री कैटरीना कैफ,अभिनेता विक्की कौशल,होटल प्रबंधक व जिला कलेक्टर के खिलाफ की गई शिकायत,जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण में की गई शिकायत — ZEE Rajasthan (@zeerajasthan_) December 6, 2021

Earlier, a meeting was reportedly conducted between District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company to discuss the security arrangements around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's high-profile wedding.