SHOCKING! Sherly Chopra alleges that wives of cricketers and Bollywood superstars had snorted cocaine at KKR party

One of controversy's favourite children from the Indian entertainment industry, Sherlyn Chopra, had stirred up a huge hornet's nest some time ago when she had alleged witnessing wives of cricketers and Bollywood superstars snort cocaine at an IPL after-party of the Kolkata Knight Riders team owned by the country's biggest superstar, , while adding that she's cognizant of a big drug nexus within the world of cinema and cricket in India but would only reveal the facts if and when called for questioning by the NCB.

Making the shocking damning allegations to ABP News, Sherlyn Chopra had said that she had gone to Kolkata to watch a match involving KKR and another team in the IPL, after which she had attended an after party of the team, where she claimed to see cricketers and Bollywood celebrities, especially the wives, doing everything under the sun, including snorting cocaine in the washroom. She added that she wondered why they were behaving that way, but was forced to smile at them when they greeted her. However, given the first opportunity, she apparently whisked herself out of the party, convinced she had arrived at the wrong place.

Sherlyn further revealed to ABP news that she wouldn't be revealing any names until and unless she was called in for a formal investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), adding that it's a huge drug nexus between the drug mafia, Bollywood and cricket that she's aware about, involving some extremely big players, which will shock many.