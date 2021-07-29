Shocking! Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault; 'He kissed me even though I resisted'

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his alleged connection in pornography-related case. He has been reported charged for producing and distributing adult content on several platforms. His custody got extended for 14-days and investigation is on. His wife and actress Shilpa Shetty too has been interrogated in this case. Now, there is another trouble mounting for Raj Kundra. Sherlyn Chopra who reportedly turned witness in this case has now accused him of sexual assault. Also Read - From Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty's interrogation to Arthur Road jail barrack – Here’s the complete timeline of the pornography case

According to Etimes, Sherlyn Chopra had issued an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2019 accusing of sexual misconduct. Reportedly, he had called her manager with the idea of 'The Sherlyn Chopra App' stating that she can monetize the content that she uploads on social media. Further, she has reportedly alleged that after their meeting on March 27, 2019, Raj Kundra showed up at her home unannounced as they had an argument over text. The report further claims that Sherlyn stated that Raj Kundra started 'kissing' her even though she 'resisted'. It also mentions that Raj told her that his relationship with Shilpa Shetty was 'complicated' and he always used to be 'stressed' when at home. Sherlyn then claimed that she somehow managed to push him and run to the bathroom, as reported by the portal.

While shocking details in the case are coming to fore, it was reported by news agency ANI that Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given a clean chit yet in this case. There is a possibility that she may be interrogated again. Reportedly, a massive showdown took place between Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra when he was taken home by the Crime Branch as they conducted a raid. Shilpa is said to have broke down and asked Raj what was the need to get into all this.