Sidharth Malhotra is bereaved man. He has lost his pet dog Oscar. The actor took to Instagram to share some pics and videos of Oscar. He also shared a heartfelt note for Oscar. He wrote, "Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He's left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it. Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar."

Many celebs are offering their condolences. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara shared some pics of Sidharth with Oscar. The caption of one of her posts read, "Best boys."

wrote, “So sorry sid!! All dogs go to heaven, so Oscars watchin over you from a better place,” commented, “RIP Oscar.” shared a heart emoji. wrote, “Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did … he had the best energy and aura… he leaves behind so much and indelible memories …love you Sid and stay strong ..”

We hope Sidharth finds the strength o deal with this loss.