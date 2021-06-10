Sofia Hayat slams Salman Khan for using Eid festivities for films, romancing younger girls and more; KRK calls her a ‘brave girl’

has slammed in a long post she shared on Instagram. She has criticised him for using Eid festivities for films, romancing younger girls and a lot more. She also said that watching was painful in Radhe. Have a look at her statement below: Also Read - Shivaay - ADHM row: Ajay Devgn says Kamaal R Khan is contradicting himself in explanations

Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd story lines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn't it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?), and same clichéd cheesy lines. What he has not done is to grow. His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated story lines that are quite clearly brain numbing, even watching the trailer of Radhe, I thought, haven't I seen all of this before?

Watching Randeep Hooda was painful. He is a good actor, and his acting has gone to waste on such an over the top and badly written role. Did he take the role because he got to work with Salman because it gives him credibility? That's the issue with the industry. Roles are taken for prestige. Imagine if Randeep said, "the character is badly written, and very cliched". He probably would have been outed from Bollywood. I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego.

We have entered the Golden age, and humanity has evolved in every way.

The people of India are not stupid, they are intelligent and evolving every day. Maybe Salman should try this to. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam

Reacting to her post was aka KRK, who is having a tiff with Salman. KRK called Sofia a ‘brave girl’.

You are a brave girl @sofiahayat! Keep it up!? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021

We wonder if Salman Khan has anything to say on this.