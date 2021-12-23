Sonam Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Dhanush reveals which actress has been a better co-star

, and are on their toes promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is all set to hit the theatres on December 24. Ahead of that, the stars are doing their best to create maximum buzz. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush appeared on Koffee Shots With Karan and were their candid best. Especially Dhanush. He spoke his heart out without any inhibitions. From saying that he had doubts if Sara could pull such a complex role to being a better co-star, he said it all. Also Read - Caught on camera! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 10 Bollywood celebs who were snapped flaunting their love bites and hickeys

In the rapid-fire round, Dhanush was asked to pick between Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan and he chose the former. Sara seated next to him had a hilarious reaction. She said, "Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my...". Dhanush then went on to explain that Sonam Kapoor will always be special to him as she was his first co-star when he ventured into Hindi cinema. He did praise Sara stating that she brought fun to the sets.

Dhanush said, "Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that."

On the same show, Dhanush also said that he had reservations over Sara Ali Khan's casting in Atrangi Re. Since she is just 2 to 3 films old, he wasn't sure if she could pull off a difficult role. But Aanand L Rai convinced him.