has finally broken his silence on the tax raid. According to reports, the Income Tax officials raided his premises and a tax evasion of Rs 20 crore was reported. In a statement, the actor wrote that he was busy attending to 'guests', hinting at the IT officials. He also wrote that 'every rupee in his foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy'.

His statement read, "You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for live. My journey continues."

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” ? pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

Responding to the actor's statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "More power to you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians."

Quoting IT authorities, a TOI report had earlier stated that the main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from bogus entities. “Probes have revealed use of 20 such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They've accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash,” IT officials had told TOI.