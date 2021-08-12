Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary to star in R. Balki’s thriller – deets inside

R. Balki has announced his new film, a thriller starring , , and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. Known for making films like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Pad Man, this is the first time he will be directing a thriller. Talking about being back to shooting films, Balki said, "After months of waiting, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting.” He added that he had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it. “And while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the edit room," said the filmmaker. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and more: Adorable childhood pics of these South stars are a delightful treat for the eyes

On getting Sunny Deol to join the ensemble, Balki couldn't hide his excitement. "I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography," said Balki.

Balki is also excited about directing Salman Dulquer, rising star of Malayalam cinema and son of superstar . He said, "Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it."

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, he said, "Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry and I must thank (writer-director) Alankrita (Shrivastava) for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in 'Bombay Begums'. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on-screen."

Balki was equally positive about Shreya Dhanwanthary. He stated, "After watching her performance in both 'Scam 1992' and 'Family Man', I just knew I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer."

The upcoming film is expected to be released in early 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)