Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber burnt 772 calories last night! Find out how

Who says you only can work out in the morning? Who says that the start of the day is when you're supposed to get into fighting fit shape? Especially with hectic schedules, it's becoming increasingly difficult to plan exercise routines, so, what's imperative is that you just get a good body workout in every day, or at least 5-6 days a week, regardless when you can fit it in. And with changing times, conventional workout are also going for a toss, with people more frequently opting for different interesting ways to stay in shape rather than the tried and tested routines at the gym, which can admittedly get boring. At least, a balance needs to be maintained between different kinds of workouts, and if you're wondering how, then why not take inspiration from hottie Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber who showed us a fun way to burn calories last night, 25th June, with an activity that we all used to love as kids.

Basically, and Daniel Weber went out for an extended stretch of cycling around Mumbai city last night, and ended up riding for a whole 18.6 km, burning 772.5 calories in the bargain. How have we arrived at such precise numbers? Well it's neither rocket science not do we have a spy behind the celebrity couple and we certainly don't have access to a crystal ball, at least not one that does the jin anyway. Daniel Weber himself posted the statistics of their cycling jaunt from last night on his official Instagram handle along with a bunch of pictures of the pair on their bicycles. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99)

And how good were Sunny and Daniel looking even after their workout and having been clothes in morning out of the ordinary. Guess that's always the case when you take proper care of your body and features.