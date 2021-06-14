Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Ankita Lokhande recalls their journey; pens emotional note saying 'Phir milenge chalte chalte' - watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left everyone numb. No one saw it coming and it sent shock waves across the industry. On June 14, 2020 the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra. Many could not fathom what exactly happened. What followed his demise was shocking too. Today marks his first death anniversary. On this day, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account to share a video to remember the late actor. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta's Ankita Lokhande marks Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary with a special havan at her home

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were reportedly in a 6-year-long relationship. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love with each other. For a longest period of time they were the ideal couple but destiny had something else planned for them. They parted ways and broke hearts of millions. However, Ankita has kept Sushant Singh Rajput alive in her memories and thoughts. On his first death anniversary, Ankita recalled her journey with Sushant Singh Rajput as she shared a video on Instagram. The video shows some of the most candid pictures of them taken over the years. In the caption, she wrote "This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte." Fans are more than emotional to see this video as they are dropping broken heart and crying emojis on the post. Take a look at her post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

A few days ago, Ankita Lokhande had mentioned that she is taking a break from social media. She made a post on social media saying, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later."

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, it was Ankita Lokhande who had paid a visit to his house to meet his family and offer condolences. Ankita has been supporting his family ever since then and demanding justice for SSR.