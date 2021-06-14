Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: Here's why the late star could not be a part of Ram-Leela, Fitoor, Half Girlfriend and other films

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise came as a shock to all. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Today is his first death anniversary. All his fans are pouring in heartfelt messages on social media remembering the late actor. He is remembered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood, sadly, he could not be a part of some of the big films that he was offered like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela, Half Girlfriend, Fitoor and more. It was reported that SSR was offered three of the biggest SLB films namely Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. But due to date issues, he could not sign any of those films. Also Read - Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar gives this WITTY reply to a fan asking her about family planning

Talking about Half Girlfriend, writer Chetan Bhagat had welcomed Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead hero. But SSR could not do the film. Talking to us, Sushant had said, "See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don't want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he's delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won't ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won't leave another film. So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn't happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn't happen and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let's not get into all that."

Sushant Singh Rajput was also going to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter but unfortunately his prior commitments held him back. "Unfortunately, I will not be part of Romeo Akbar Walter due to changes in my prior commitments. I wanted to be part of the project because I love the story, and believe it must be told, but, that will not happen," he had quoted then!

For not being a part of Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor, Sushant Singh Rajput had said that he does not have regrets. He was quoted saying, "No. I don't have any regrets. This is something I will follow for the rest of my life, the rest of my days that I am working in this industry. If I like the script and give you my word, I won't ditch you just because I find some other film more exciting and bigger than the film I said yes to."