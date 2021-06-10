Sushant Singh Rajput's father's plea seeking stay on film Nyay: The Justice dismissed by Delhi High Court

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The late actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. A big controversy followed his demise. Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and the Central Bureau of Investigation stepped in to probe the case. Later, Sushant Singh Rajput's family also expressed their displeasure over films that allegedly depicted the journey of the late actor. Sushant's father moved to Delhi court to seek stay on a film called Nyay: The Justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father moved the application to seek interim injunction to put a stay on the film that is soon to release. A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in this case and dismissed KK Singh's plea. The makers of the film are, however, directed to maintain the accounts of the film. On Wednesday, the Delhi high court was told that the film does not depict Sushant’s caricature, name, or likeness as it is not a biopic on him. The film is set to release on June 11. After hearing both parties, Justice Sanjeev Narula had reserved his judgement and had asked the makers to not release the film until the verdict is out.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, quite a few films got announced that appeared to have a connection with the late actor. KK Singh in his plea mentioned films like “Nyay: The Justice", “Suicide or Murder: A star was lost", “Shashank," and an unnamed crowd-funded film and stated that they were based on Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was recently that Sushant's sister Meetu had made a tweet talking about people using tragedy to make profit. She wrote, ")Unfortunately, it has come to our notice that some people are taking advantage of this situation for their own personal benefits which is an unexplainably inhuman act. All these people are required to refrain themselves from doing so." She also wrote, "We would also like to bring this to everyone’s notice that the family has not authorised anyone to raise donations or funds in the name of SSR and no one has the consent to make anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise."