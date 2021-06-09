Sushant Singh Rajput's one wish that remained unfulfilled, as recalled by Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar remembered Sushant Singh Rajput as an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. "But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences.