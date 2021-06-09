Sushant Singh Rajput's one wish that remained unfulfilled, as recalled by Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar

It’s been almost a year since passed away on June 14, 2020. It’s still hard to believe that he is no more. His co-star, spoke about the actor in an interview to ETimes. He revealed that the actor wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. Also Read - Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to romance THIS Chhichhore actor in her next?

Prateik said that he was fortunate to work with Sushant, even if it was for just one film. “It became such a success. It’s a special film for all of us in the team. Sushant and I were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. I’d even seen him at the gym a couple of times,” said the actor. Also Read - Jiah Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and more Indian film celebs who died at a young age

Watch the below video for more: Also Read - Dibakar Banerjee opens up about Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2; says Sushant Singh Rajput would have wanted it [EXCLUSIVE]

The actor went on to say that he had noticed an aura about Sushant, which was not like anyone else’s in the business. He said that he was unique and he stood out. “My experience of working with him was very short, restricted largely to the time we spent shooting or rehearsing our scenes together. That was the only time we bonded and got talking,” revealed Prateik.

He added that Sushant loved having conversations and would ensure others were having fun, too. He also said that they did their readings and rehearsals together simultaneously as the shot was being set up. Prateik remembered him as an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. “But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. I was blown away with that; who would think of doing that really? He did! He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was one of a kind, who saw things differently and had priorities that were different from the herd. He was a gem of a guy,” said Prateik.

Well, his wish about travelling to Antarctica sadly remained unfulfilled.