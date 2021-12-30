After many reports suggesting that all was not well between and Rohman Shawl, the actress took to Instagram to share a note that they were no longer together. Sharing a picture with Rohman, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!” Her post was followed by a heart emoji. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress has spoken in detail about her break-up. She said that it was not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship. She further added that closure was important for both people so that they could move on in their lives. Said the actress, “And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted.” Also Read - Is this why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah did not take off? The real reasons will make you go Haww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The actress when on to say that she was a 100% person. “When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%,” she stated. She added that whatever the reason be, your life was not about being in a loop. She also said that the truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. “The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already,” said the actress.In a recent post on Instagram after the break-up, Sushmita wrote about taking risks. “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!!” read her post.