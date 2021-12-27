It was recently that announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. It was on social media that she revealed to all that they are no more a couple. In a post, she stated that their relationship was long over but they continue to remains friends. Putting an end to all the speculations going around, she wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" Now, a cryptic post made by Sushmita Sen has gone viral. She has spoken about taking risks in lives to be happy. Along with the post, Sushmita has shared a dazzling picture on Instagram. Also Read - Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and more: 7 unmarried Bollywood celebs who are single and happy

The actress wrote about survival and being happy. Her post reads, "Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts." You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga." Netizens started complimenting her as soon as she dropped the post. A comment read, "You are an inspiration for millions ! Love you!" Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Apart from her breakup, Sushmita Sen created a strong buzz among the masses recently with her powerful performance in Aarya 2. The second instalment of the hit web show gained a lot of positive response from the audience. The actress had recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show in which we could see her dancing with the kids.