Sussanne Khan's comment on Hrithik Roshan's bare body picture makes us wonder if she still has hots for him!

Hands down, Hrithik Roshan remains to be the most dashing hunk of Bollywood. Even at 47, Hrithik proudly holds the tag of the Greek God of Bollywood. His chiseled body teamed with astonishingly good looks make a lot of girls swoon. Well, it seems, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan too is pretty hooked on to his looks. Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared a shirtless picture on social media and it received a cool comment from Sussanne Khan.

In the picture shared, we see the Hero showing off his well-toned chest. Light stubble and showing off his side profile, Hrithik is hotness personified in this picture. Of course, all his fans are gushing over this picture that has set the internet on fire. But it is Sussanne Khan's comment that has caught our attention. She stated that he looks 21 in this picture. "U look 21" she commented on the picture. Well, well, it seems

the lady is still has hots for him, no?

Hots or not, we simply love how Hrithik and Sussanne are excelling at co-parenting their twin sons post divorce. They have remained to be very good friends and we often see them spending quality time with each other. In fact, during the lockdown, Sussanne had moved into Hrithik Roshan's home along with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan so that they can stay close to each other.

While praising Sussanne for her move, Hrithik had penned, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps." Further adding, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”