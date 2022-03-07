Swara Bhasker is one actress who is known for speaking her mind apart from her acting. In an interview with Mid-Day, she has opened up about her filmography. She has said that it is made up of roles that were rejected by everybody else. She added that she did all the stuff that nobody else wanted to do. She went on to say that even her big-budget roles were ones that nobody did. “In Ranjhaana, I was the last person to be cast because they had a sudden last-minute cancellation. , no actress wanted to play Salman's sister, so they reached out to me," said the actress. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan says 'shaadi ho gayi'; Neha Dhupia gets body-shamed for post-pregnancy weight and more

Swara said that even for Veere Di Wedding, she convinced Rhea to give it to her. In , people actually said to her that it was career suicide, and it remains the most special film of my career which gave her identity. She added, "Similarly, in Anaarkali of Aarah, the director literally came back to me after two and a half years after going to everybody else. So I don't even worry, I'm like koi baat nahi, sabse mana le ke aa jaao (I'm like it's okay, get everyone's rejection then come to me)."

Swara also said that her choice of scripts is also influenced by her mother who is a film scholar. The actress also said she doesn't want to be embarrassed in her grave when people see her films in the future.