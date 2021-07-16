T-Series responds after Managing Director Bhushan Kumar is accused of rape

T-Series has responded after Mumbai police registered a case against T-Series company's Managing Director , son of music baron late , for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her. The statement is as follows: Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria turns the 'villain mode on' as she starts shooting for the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer – view BTS pic

"The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action.”

The offence was registered at DN Nagar police station in (West) on the basis of the complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman, a police official said. However, the police did not give details about when the alleged crime took place.

As per the complaint, Bhushan Kumar allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some projects of his own company, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police, he added.

According to the official, Bhushan Kumar has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).

(With inputs from PTI)