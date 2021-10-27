Saif Ali Khan and 's elder son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is already a star. Even though he is just a few years old, he already enjoys a dedicated fandom on social media. Every time his picture hits the internet, it instantly goes viral. Well, and now it is his doppelganger who is grabbing all the attention. A cute little button named Zaryan Thapar is attracting eyeballs because of his striking resemblance with Tim Tim. Take a look at the picture below: Also Read - Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and other celebrities chose exotic Indian locations over International vacations – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Now didn't we say his picture will make you go aww? From his cheeks to face cut, he does have a few features similar to that of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son. The resemblance between the two has indeed left the netizens pretty surprised. We wonder what do Saif and Kareena have to say about Tim's doppelganger though.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about her children Taimur and Jeh being the target of trolls. To The Guardian, she had said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it's nothing else. They are beautiful names and they're beautiful boys. It's unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can't be looking at my life through the trolls."

Currently the family of four has zoomed out of the city for a holiday. It is still unclear where Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh are holidaying. They were spotted at the airport as they took a private jet.