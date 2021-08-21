Actress has started shooting for her next Tejas and gave her own spin to the line "How's the josh? high sir" from the film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" by saying "Josh is soaring high". Kangana posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday morning. In the image, she is sporting the Indian Air Force uniform. Her caption read, "To my next mission #Tejas Starting today a Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies." Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Let Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood beauties inspire you to dress up for the occasion – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

In her film, Kangana plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event.

Tejas is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The film will be RSVP's second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely successful film Uri: The Surgical Strike which was released in January 2019. The film proved to be a career-changing film in 's career.

Kangana recently retuned from udapest after wrapping up her film, Dhaakad. A few days ago, the actress took to Instagram to inform about ‘suspicious activity’ going on with her Instagram account. According to the actress, someone in China had tried to access her account, which later got disabled. She added that her posts about Taliban’s occupation in Afghanistan had also disappeared. The actress revealed that she had to access her own account through her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s cell-phone. Kangana has been posting regularly about Talibani occupation of Afghanistan and criticizing it.

Her post read, “Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

