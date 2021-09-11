's Thalaivii has been released in theatres and is getting mostly positive reviews from those who have seen it. The film is based on the life of a South actress and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister . It has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. People are hailing Kangana’s performance. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome a baby girl; Kangana Ranaut hints at entering politics and more

#Thalaivi @KanganaTeam you are a power house of acting,you carried the aura of #Jayalalitha like no body can, #aravindswamy lived in the character of MGR, BGM and production design are top notch, watch it — Laxmi Sriram (@sriram4films) September 10, 2021

Nice movie… Do we need wait for part 2 ??… We miss lot other stories which is more interesting than Amma’s political career beginning.. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut #ALVijay https://t.co/jbCsWGu0Iz — Rajamurugan (@Rajamur84589115) September 10, 2021

Some even felt Kangana and Arvind Swami deserve National Awards.

I never thought #KanganaRanaut and @thearvindswami justify the Role like this.. They just apt and lived as character of JJ and MGR.. Deserves for National Award.. #Thalaivi https://t.co/M8iLkC48j5 — Thala na Mass (@king_maker07) September 10, 2021

#Thalaivi - Just Outstanding! Awesome Act from #KanganaRanaut Jayalalitha and @thearvindswami as MGR, @thondankani as RMV.. They steal the Show... Good Theatrical experience, Goosebumps moments Guranted.. Good Direction #ALVijay.. #worthwatch — Thala na Mass (@king_maker07) September 10, 2021

Anyone planning to watch #Thalaivi tomorrow, day after or one week later..!!! Count me in, I can watch it a hundred more times!!! #Amma — Abishek jacob (@Abiadmk) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife gave Thalaivii 2.5 stars in its review and wrote: "Uninspiring, unimaginative, pedestrian, one-dimensional, excessively formulaic, unbelievably cliched and surprisingly incomplete – Thalaivii is definitely not the biopic that a polarising figure of Jayalalithaa's stature demanded, and barring a handful of rousing moments, it's completely down to Kangana Ranaut's feminist power, Arvind Swami's retro charm, Raj Arjun's nasty persona and 's slimy subtlety to save the day."

