Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii has been released in theatres and is getting mostly positive reviews from those who have seen it. The film is based on the life of a South actress and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. It has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. People are hailing Kangana’s performance. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome a baby girl; Kangana Ranaut hints at entering politics and more
Some even felt Kangana and Arvind Swami deserve National Awards. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek makes fun of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office demolition; check Thalaivii's reaction
Meanwhile, BollywoodLife gave Thalaivii 2.5 stars in its review and wrote: “Uninspiring, unimaginative, pedestrian, one-dimensional, excessively formulaic, unbelievably cliched and surprisingly incomplete – Thalaivii is definitely not the biopic that a polarising figure of Jayalalithaa's stature demanded, and barring a handful of rousing moments, it's completely down to Kangana Ranaut's feminist power, Arvind Swami's retro charm, Raj Arjun's nasty persona and Nassar's slimy subtlety to save the day.” Also Read - Nani’s Tuck Jagadish full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers and other sites for free download
So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.