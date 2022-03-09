and have always been on extremely good terms. So, it came as a huge shock to everyone when a short while ago, reports had surfaced of a supposedly massive row between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma, more so when their camaraderie has always been well documented for one and all. Nobody has appeared more times on than Akshay, whereas the host/comedian has time and again openly professed his love for the whom he claims to take as an elder brother. So, was there any truth to these speculations or was it merely a case of highly imaginative media coverage? Was it only smoke or was it a case of there being no smoke with fire? Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar reveals the one place where his onscreen aggression fails to work

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress Bollywood below: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma 'bury the hatchet'; team Bachchhan Paandey shoots with the comedian - View Pics

If you're a keen follower of Bollywood gossip and have been dying to know, too, then today's your lucky day. Akshay Kumar, , , Arshad Wari and the Director of Bachchhan Paandey, Farhad Samji, arrived for a press conference today, 9th March, at Mumbai's prestigious Inorbit Mall in Malad in the presence of a huge media contingent. While addressing the media, Akshay was asked about his alleged tiff with Kapil Sharma and sans batting an eyelid, the superstar replied that it's nothing but made-up stories and that's all perfectly fine between him and Kapil. Also Read - Anupamaa RECLAIMS number 1 position, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 fails to climb the graph: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax

Coming to the Bachchhan Paandey trailer, Akshay Kumar's look, his borderline antagonist avatar is being loved by one all – he seems like the perfect anti-hero in Bachchhan Paandey, a combination of fear and aggression we love. However, ar the same press con, the actor revealed that the one place where his fear and aggression, which we're witnessing on screen in Bachchhan Paandey, doesn't work in real life is is home. He made it clear that his house is the only place where he can't show any of that fear and aggression, ergo, can't be like Bachchhan Paandey. No prizes for guessing that is the boss among them as it should be.

Bachchhan Paandey is produced by 's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and jointly distributed by Zee Studios and Anil Thadani's AA Films. It also stars , , and . The movie is all set to release in theatres on 18th March as a grand Holi release.