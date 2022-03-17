The Kashmir Files released last week, and it continues to remain in the news. Directed by , the film stars , , and others in key roles. Now, in an interview with First Post, Anupam has spoken about the film’s success. He also denied the film having ‘anti-Muslim sentiments’. He said that the film is only generating empathy for what happened to Kashmiri Pandits because they are the ‘victims’. He went on to say that this anti-Muslim narrative is happening only in the minds of those who are always standing on the other side. Said the actor, “They are, by now, clichés. Before The Kashmir Files, at least seven-eight films on Kashmir have showed the terrorists’ point of view. Why didn’t anyone object to the Kashmiri Hindu’s viewpoint being obliterated from these films?” Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Varun Dhawan reviews Vivek Agnihotri's film; calls it one of the most hard-hitting movies ever made

The actor added that the film has has gone way beyond anything that he's done before. He said that its reach and impact is growing by the hour. According to the actor, it has opened up wounds that never healed.

The actor went on to say that this kind of impact is not just rare, it is impossible. "Yeh movement toh aur kabhi ho hi nahin sakta. When made Schindler's List, the shock that audiences felt was not that of an unfamiliar historical happening. People knew about the Jew holocaust, not just through history books but through many brilliant films before Schindler's List. But where was the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits mentioned? It was hushed up. After watching the film, 95 percent of the audience tells us that they did not know this had happened." He added that it was suppressed by the government machinery, journalists, media. Everybody hid it because the Kashmiri Pandits were not vote banks.