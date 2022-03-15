The Kashmir Files starring and released recently and is doing well at the box office. Anupam took to Twitter to share a post which compared him to 's Joker from The Dark Knight. His caption read, “Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! ???#TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri.” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher's film will create HISTORY like Jai Santoshi Maa, predict trade experts

Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! ???#TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/dp9quVRGQb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

Fans have mixed reactions. "What,this comparison is unacceptable," wrote a user. Another comment read, "Once upon a time I respected you as an actor .. but aapke rang bhi kya kamaal dikhe." Tweeted another netizen, "Heath ledger is inspiration he did a well job which we can't forget in our entire life. Compare with his art with anyone is not Good In My Opinion." Appreciating his performance, a fan wrote, "Atleast I will never forget this performance of yours." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

OMG someone hold me. Am gonna die laughing ???????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/m8BE3RBQ87 — Debi (@WhoDebi) March 15, 2022

Atleast I will never forget this performance of yours @AnupamPKher Ji ? https://t.co/56iYRQssww — Tarun Sharma (@tarun1188sharma) March 15, 2022

Wat to overestimate oneself. You truly are a joker. https://t.co/FAvjnmcMlV — Dr. Iahn Herera (@AbuFishes) March 15, 2022

What,this comparison is unacceptable ??? — Jitendra Pal (@JitendraP08) March 15, 2022

What's your take on the comparisons? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.