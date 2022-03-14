and starrer The Kashmir Files released last week and it’s doing well at the box office. Directed by , the film is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Now, according to reports, Girija Tickoo was a Kashmiri Pandit, who was gang-raped and cut into half while she was still alive. Her niece, Sidhi Raiana, has now broken her silence. She took to Instagram and wrote that the incident still leaves her in ‘shivers, tears, and nausea’. Her post read, “The Kashmir Files has released worldwide. This film shows the horrifying nights not only my family went through but what every Kashmiri Pandit family went through. TW: Rape, Torture, Murder.” Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri's film shows EXCEPTIONAL growth over the weekend

It further read, "My father's sister, Girjia Tickoo, was a librarian at a University who had gone to collect her paycheck, on her way back the bus she was traveling from was stopped and what happened next still leaves me in shivers, tears, and nausea. My bua was then thrown into a taxi, with 5 men (one of them being her colleague), who tortured her, raped her, and then brutally murdered her by cutting her alive with a carpenter saw. Imagine being the brother who had to recognize his Babli, who wasn't at fault in this gruesome battle of total hypocrisy."

She went on to write, "Till this date I've never heard anyone from my family speak about this incident. My father tells me every brother lived in such shame and anger that nothing had been done to receive justice for my Babli Bua. I am fortunate enough to be part of @koayouth where I am connected to youth from the Kashmiri Pandit community where we can share our past. This is my plead to ALL of you to watch the Kashmir Files and take your friends and family with you."