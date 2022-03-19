The Kashmir Files continues to remain in the news and do well at the box office. Starring , , and others in key roles, the film is directed by . The film is based on the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s insurgency. Now, many states have made the film tax-free. A few weeks ago, on March 4, Jhund starring was released. The film is about the caste disparity in India. The producer of Jhund Savita Raj has questioned on what basis The Kashmir Files has been made tax free while their film isn’t. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 8: Vivek Agnihotri's movie is on par with Prabhas' Baahubali 2, beats Aamir Khan's Dangal

Savita wrote on Facebook, "I recently watched Kashmir Files and as the story of Kashmiri Pandits exodus it's heartbreaking and is a story that needed to be told. It is a good voice for Kashmiri Pandits! But as the producer of JHUND I am perplexed. After all, Jhund is also an important film and has a story and a big message that has received tremendous acclaim and word of mouth from the audience (sic)."

Her note further read, "So I want to find out what's the criterion on which the government selects a film to support it so strongly by making it tax-free, endorsing it through social media and asking Offices to showcase the film or give a half day holiday to its employees. After all Jhund also has a subject that is so crucial to our country's growth. Jhund is not just talking about the disparity between caste and economic disparity but also shows a way to make the lower strata of society find their success story (sic)."

