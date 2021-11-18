THIS special detail of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new home will melt your hearts; it has a Rishi Kapoor connect

and 's love affair is known to all. Their fans are desperately waiting to see them as bride and the groom. For a long time rumours have been doing the rounds that Ranbir and Alia are going to get married soon. Recently though, their fans were left disappointed when the rumour of their wedding getting pushed to 2022 hit headlines. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are gearing up to move into their new home. Also Read - Inside pics of Anushka Ranjan's Bachelorette: Vaani Kapoor, Sussane Khan attend, Alia Bhatt goes missing

The couple along with Neetu Kapoor are often spotted at the construction site of their new home. Reportedly, it is a building that they are getting done. A recent report in IndiaToday suggests that the pair has decide to dedicate a whole room to RK's late father . The Kapoor family is said to have preserved all the memories of Rishi Kapoor in form of his favourite books, chair and more. All of this will reportedly find a place in RK's new home with Alia. A source has been quoted saying, "It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible. Neetu too has been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, their old bungalow." Also Read - 10 over-hyped films starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and more stars that bombed terribly at the box office

This is indeed very special, isn't it? We cannot wait to see the interiors of the new abode of the star couple. Also Read - Confession mode on! 6 Bollywood actors who publicly named the films they REGRETTED doing