's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films. The film's release has been pushed several times mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's now all set to arrive on August 11. According to reports, the film will have playing a cameo. However, his connect with the film doesn't end there. In fact, he was supposed to star in the remake of many years ago and at that time, the film was titled Sheikh Chilly. Before Shah Rukh Khan, was approached for the film by Kunda Shah but he had some date issues. Then SRK was on board with whom Kundan had made .

Sheikh Chilly was supposed to be SRK’s first titular film. However, it was kept on hold and never got made. Several years later, Aamir got the remake rights of Forest Gump and the film will be for all to see.

While SRK is rumoured to be playing a cameo, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer.

Meanwhile, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha recently announced its new release date. An official statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr , T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurish from the bottom of our hearts."