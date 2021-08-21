Tahira Kashyap and have constantly given us couple goals. They have time and again shown their love for each other on social media. Tahira recently posted a rather 'cheesy' Instagram post as she missed her husband. “Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it’s going to be two months of not meeting each other…. Feel like been cheesy might delete later … the rains aren’t helping too," she wrote. Reacting to the post, Ayushmann wrote, "Bas two more weeks (heart emoji) umm." For those of you who don’t know, Ayushmann is currently shooting his film Doctor G in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - From Thala Ajith to Ram Charan: 5 south stars who didn't have a great Bollywood debut

Ayushmann and Tahira have also spoken about their relationship openly. Last year, in an interview to Pinkvilla, she spoke about their making out chronicles. She spoke about the times when they were in college and used to watch films in single screens. She said, There was this theatre opposite our college called Nirmaan. Chandigarh is a small city and you don't get places to make out. So 's movie Asoka was playing and I used to bunk my college at times and we used to see this film. First time of course, we watched it very intently as we both are fans but after that we saw it 11 times and we were very busy (making out)."

Tahira also said that Ayushmann's on-screen intimate scenes really affected her. She said, "Vicky Donor se shuru ho gaya tha. I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale." She added that she had gained 20 kilos. "I kept thinking that I'm looking like this, and my husband is romancing on screen."

Tahira confessed that her reactions were immature but she didn’t regret them. “Yes, I did have these insecurities. It didn't finish off there. It went on to , where he recorded the longest kiss on screen. It was all out in the press and it got to me," she had said on a concluding note.