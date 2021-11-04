Apart from acting, is known for his wit and humour. In an old interview with , he spoke about religion and narrated a fun incident from his wedding with wife . He said, “The wedding which would have been for 45 minutes went on for an hour and a half to two hours. People were like ‘Hmm, he’s a Muslim boy, will he change the girl’s name? Will she become a Muslim?” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan from arrest; Vicky Kaushal's romantic marriage proposal to Katrina Kaif and more

He added that he was in a fun mood and decided to prank her relatives. He suddenly asked Gauri to wear a burqa (Muslim cultural garment) and declared to change her name to Ayesha. "This shocked everyone. So I had a lot of fun, but the lessons in all of this were that one respects religion but it should not come in the way of love." Have a look at the interview below:

In a Koffee With Karan episode, even Gauri Khan mentioned that there's a balance between the two when it comes to religion. She had said, "There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion." She had added that there should be no disrespect. "Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well," she had said.

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan in 1991. They have three children – (23), (21) and AbRam (2013).