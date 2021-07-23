Throwback: ‘Macchar mera khoon peke mar jaata tha,’ Sanjay Dutt shares funny yet sad incident talking about his severe drug phase – watch video

’s life has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. That is one reason why Raju Hirani made a movie on him which starred . Also Read - Arbaaz Khan gets upset when Giorgia Andriani is called his 'girlfriend' or 'bae'! Know why

As you might be aware, he was jailed for connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. After he served his punishment, Sanjay appeared on the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Limited Edition. He spoke at length about the time he spent in jail and many other things from his life. Talking about his drug phase, Sanju revealed that there was a time when mosquitoes would try to bite him, but instead of flying away they would die right there. It was probably because of drugs overdose in his blood.

The actor had revealed, "I used be on drugs those days. Once I was just lying down and I saw a mosquito flying near me. The mosquito bit me, sucked my blood and then he kept fluttering, but couldn't fly. It happened too often, mosquitoes used to die on the spot. So, I mean to say, my blood used to be so toxic, that even mosquitoes would die. At times, I would laugh about it."

Watch the video below in which Sanjay is at his candid best:

He had added, “Please! Stay away from drugs. So, my request to all the youngsters is stay away.”

On the work front, Sanjay is gearing up for the release of KGF 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, , and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The Hindi version of the film is presented by and 's production banner Excel Entertainment.