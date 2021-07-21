Throwback: Sunny Deol got so angry while shooting for Darr that he ripped his pants and didn’t speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years – know why

If you recall the movie , you would probably remember it more for ’s character than ’s. And SRK played a negative character in it. Maybe it was because of the way his character was portrayed or the nuances that made his character so popular. Not to forget the famous “K-k-k-k-kiran” dialogue which is ingrained in our memories. Also Read - 29 Years of SRK: From being married before entering Bollywood to attaining stardom with negative roles – here's how Shah Rukh Khan defeated the ODDS to become the world's biggest superstar

Many might not be aware about this but Sunny had a heated argument with director about the film's climax. He was so angry that he ripped his pants with his dhai kilo ka haath. He revealed this during an Aap Ki Adalat episode.

He had said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film." He added that his character was an expert and fit, then how can this boy (SRK's character) beat him easily? "He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando," Sunny said.

When the director refused to buy Sunny’s point, he ripped off his pants in anger. Sunny narrated, “Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands,” he said.

That was not all. Sunny and Shah Rukh didn’t speak for 16 years after the film released, but Sunny said that wasn’t deliberate. “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai,” he said.

It can be recalled that Sunny was a bigger and more established actor than SRK when the film released back in 1993, which was 28 years ago.