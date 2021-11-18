and ’s wedding is the talk of the talk. According to reports, they are getting married in December in Rajasthan. Now, we have come across a 2015 interview of the Sooryavashi actress in which she spoke about her marriage plans. Also Read - After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda go house hunting; spark marriage rumours

Talking to Hindustan Times, she had said that when she decides to get married, she would tell the whole world about it. "When you are prepared to tell the world that 'we are making a commitment', you become comfortable with people talking about it," the actress had stated. She had added that a private person like her doesn't like to talk about sensitive and delicate topics like relationship and love. "And if that (being silent) is misconceived as arrogance, then it's the ignorance of that person [who forms such a perception about me]," the actress had said.

In a past interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress once spoke about her post-break up phase. She had said stated that she had to take full responsibility for her part in the equation. The actress had also thought of what she could have done better. She also said that she had to accept that the parts that she was not responsible for were not her problem.

Now, talking about her alleged wedding, it is being said that the December wedding will be attended by around 125 special guests. The wedding invitations are being sent and preps are on in full swing. But the actress has sad that she is not tying the knot yet. She stated that it’s not happening and that she also wonders from where these rumours come from.