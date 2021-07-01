Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Salman Khan as 'sexiest and the most gorgeous man'

and were a part of ’s which was a huge hit. They were also in a relationship at one point of time and were one of the most famous celeb couples. In fact, they were also Bhansali’s dream leads for . But the two had already gone their separate ways till then, with their relationship taking a turn for the worse. Also Read - 9 ASTOUNDING facts about Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi and more Bollywood stars we bet you didn't know – view pics

But today on Throwback Thursday, we bring you a very interesting story from back in the day. This is from 1999 when Aishwarya made an appearance on 's popular television chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. When Simi asked her, "Who would you say is the sexiest and most gorgeous man (in the industry)," Aishwarya took a lot of time to ponder. She even asked if she could replace the word with charming, but the host said that they should stick to sexiest and gorgeous. Ash finally said, "Someone who's obviously selected among the list of Indian men internationally recently... Salman Khan, if we are talking about his physical appearance."

It is said that it was Salman who recommended Aishwarya's name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Interestingly, that film was the last time they worked together. It's believed that their relationship ended on a very bitter note and they wowed to not even see each other. They were not even seen together in any event after their break-up.

In September 2002, Aishwarya spoke about their relationship in an interview to Times of India. "Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it...After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish.” She added that he suspected her of having affairs with her co-stars. She stated, “I was linked up with everyone, from to . There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks.” She went on to say that she would go to work as if nothing had happened. She also said that Salman hounded her and caused physical injuries to himself when she refused to take his calls. Well, Aishwarya went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan while Salman remains to be the most wanted bachelor.